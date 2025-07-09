Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Launch Wellness Brand Honor Culture

BEVERLY HILLS, California — Married actors Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors have officially launched their wellness brand, Honor Culture, a venture that blends fitness, mental health, and community building. The announcement came via a series of Instagram posts featuring the couple working out together and promising more details to follow.

The high-profile couple first made headlines in late 2023 during Majors’ domestic violence trial. Although he was found guilty of two misdemeanor charges, he avoided jail time. Good supported Majors throughout the proceedings, and they announced their marriage in March 2025.

Honor Culture aims to promote a holistic approach to well-being. The brand’s tagline, “Honor Your Healing. Honor Your Story,” reflects their commitment to encourage individuals to prioritize their mental and physical health. They emphasize the importance of community in achieving wellness.

The brand’s launch began in February at the Limitless Wellness House in Medellín, Colombia, where Majors led fitness group sessions. Good shared insights into the vision behind Honor Culture, describing it as an opportunity for transformation and healing.

On their Instagram page, the couple has shared a collection of black-and-white photos that showcase their fitness routines, creating excitement among fans. The brand currently features a bio that includes keywords like “MindBody + Wellness + Culture,” but specific details about products, events, and other offerings remain under wraps.

Majors and Good have expressed their intent to inspire others through their personal journey. Good stated in a recent interview that she feels aligned with God in their relationship and is focused on their path together. “I’ve learned that things won’t always make sense—not to me and not to others—and that’s okay, as long as you’re aligned with God,” she said.

The new venture, Honor Culture, represents more than just a business for the couple; it embodies their personal mission to create a supportive community around wellness, empowerment, and healing.