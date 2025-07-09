Measles Cases in the US Hit 33-Year High Amid Ongoing Outbreak

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Measles cases in the United States have surged to a 33-year high, with nearly 1,300 confirmed infections reported as of Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This marks a troubling milestone in the ongoing outbreak of the vaccine-preventable disease that was once considered eliminated in the country.

Reported cases of measles have been confirmed in 38 states and the District of Columbia since the beginning of the year. At least three individuals have died from the illness, and 155 have been hospitalized due to severe complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that an alarming 92% of those affected were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

Texas is the worst-hit state, with more than 700 cases attributed to the outbreak. Other states with high numbers of infections include Kansas and New Mexico. Health experts note that measles is primarily spreading in communities with lower vaccination rates, such as Mennonite populations in Texas that opt out of vaccination.

The recent rise in measles cases coincides with a growing anti-vaccine sentiment in the US. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has historically spread misinformation regarding vaccines but recently endorsed the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine as a critical tool in preventing the disease. He stated in a post on X that vaccination is the most effective way to stop the spread of measles.

Measles cases peaked at nearly 28,000 in 1990, before being declared eliminated in the US around the year 2000 due to high vaccination rates. A slight increase occurred in 2014 and again in 2019, but this year has already surpassed previous tallies with 1,277 confirmed cases.

Public health experts warn that the US may lose its measles elimination status if the current rate of measles spread continues for over a year. However, the recent outbreak has prompted more people to receive the MMR vaccine; Texas has administered at least 173,000 doses this year, compared to 158,000 in the same timeframe last year.

The MMR vaccine is highly effective, providing a 97% immunity rate against measles, and is crucial in preventing serious health complications such as pneumonia and brain swelling.

Additionally, serious measles outbreaks are occurring globally, with the UK reporting nearly 3,000 cases last year, the highest since 2012. Canada has also seen more than 3,000 cases in 2025, primarily in Ontario and Alberta.