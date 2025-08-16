Health
Measles Cases Rise: Stay Informed Before Traveling
PHOENIX, Arizona — Measles cases are rising both globally and in the United States, prompting health officials to urge travelers to take precautions. As of 2025, the CDC has reported 1,356 measles cases and 32 outbreaks across 41 U.S. jurisdictions.
In Arizona specifically, health officials have recorded five cases of measles, with four cases linked to travel. Because measles is extremely contagious, experts recommend that travelers take preventative steps before and after their trips.
Travelers should check their immunization records and consult with healthcare providers, especially those traveling with young children or individuals with weakened immune systems. Measles can spread through the air and remains infectious in enclosed spaces even after an infected person has left.
High-risk settings, such as airports and crowded places, increase the chances of exposure. Health officials advise practicing good hygiene, monitoring one’s health during travel, and being cautious around vulnerable individuals.
After returning from travel, it is important to watch for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days since the virus can be contagious from four days before the rash appears until four days after.
If you develop symptoms, local health departments in Arizona are equipped to respond and track measles cases, especially those linked to travel. Individuals identified as having potential exposure will be contacted by their local health department, which is prepared to provide information and assistance.
For those who are concerned about possible exposure, it is crucial not to delay reaching out to a healthcare provider. By staying informed and proactive, individuals can protect their health and the health of their community.
For further information on measles and steps to take if exposed, visit health resources available online. Your precautions matter to safeguard your health and those around you.
