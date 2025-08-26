Measles Exposure Alert for NJ Transit Riders Issued by Health Officials

NEWARK, New Jersey — New Jersey health officials are alerting commuters about a possible measles exposure on NJ Transit trains following an infected individual’s recent travels. The resident from Hudson County tested positive for measles after contact with someone outside the state who also had the virus, the New Jersey Department of Health announced on Friday.

Officials indicated that the infected person traveled on several NJ Transit routes between August 13 and August 15, potentially exposing others during that time. Health experts stated anyone who rode these trains could develop symptoms as late as September 11.

The transit lines in question include specific time intervals during the mentioned dates. The health department advises that individuals who have not been fully vaccinated or had measles previously are at higher risk. Of the seven measles cases reported so far this year in New Jersey, this case is unrelated to any ongoing outbreak.

Measles is a highly contagious virus characterized by symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a rash that usually emerges three to five days after onset. The rash begins as flat red spots on the face, spreading downward across the body.

Health officials encourage anyone who believes they may have been exposed to contact their local health department or healthcare provider prior to visiting facilities in person. This measure is crucial to minimizing the risk of further spreading the infection.

As of August 22, New Jersey recorded a total of seven confirmed measles cases this year, echoing a rise in national measles cases — the highest levels seen since 1992, as reported by the CDC. There has been significant concern surrounding the increase as health officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

In conclusion, while no outbreak exists in New Jersey at this time, health officials emphasize the importance of checking vaccination status and recognizing measles symptoms to prevent further spread.