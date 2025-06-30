Measles Outbreak Leaves Texas Family Facing $5,000 Vaccine Bill

GALVESTON, Texas — As cases of measles surged in West Texas, Thang Nguyen felt a growing anxiety for his 4-year-old son, Anh Hoang, who had only received the first dose of the measles vaccine. In mid-March, he brought his family to a primary care clinic at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) for vaccinations.

During the visit, Anh received several vaccinations, including one shot that protects against measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox. In addition, he received a booster for tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, and a flu shot. His twin daughters, who were already vaccinated for measles, also received other immunizations.

Nguyen, a postdoctoral fellow at UTMB in public health and infectious disease, asked clinic staff if their health insurance would cover the immunizations. He was assured that it would, but the reality was different when the bills arrived.

The total charge for Anh’s visit and vaccinations amounted to $2,532, including $1,422 for the MMRV shot and an additional $161 for its administration. Nguyens were shocked to find out that their health plan, purchased from TaiAn, did not cover immunizations.

The Nguyen family, living in the U.S. on temporary visas from Vietnam, faced a dilemma as their combined annual income is under $57,000. The out-of-pocket expense left them with nearly $5,000 in bills for their children’s checkups. Nguyen described the healthcare costs in the U.S. as “insane,” noting that such preventive care in Vietnam would typically cost about $300.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently altered recommendations regarding vaccine administration, potentially leading to scrutiny around vaccination programs following the current measles outbreak that has seen over 1,200 cases nationally, with approximately 750 in Texas.

Despite guidelines meant to protect against high costs for vaccines, the Nguyen family found themselves exposed to unregulated pricing. The MMRV shot at UTMB was approximately $1,400, exceeding five times the average cost reported by the CDC.

After inquiries regarding their insurance status revealed errors in how their plan was processed by clinic staff, UTMB’s Vice President Kent Pickering confirmed a series of errors led to the Nguyen’s overcharging. Once resolved, UTMB offered a revised bill with a 50% self-pay discount, bringing their total down to $1,266.

After further communication, a customer service representative waived the vaccination costs, leading to a final bill of roughly $202.75 for Anh’s visit. Nguyen remains cautious about the financial challenges his family faces, particularly when it comes to ensuring proper healthcare for his children amidst prevailing health crises.