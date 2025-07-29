Measles Outbreak Surges in U.S. as Cases Hit Record High

AUSTIN, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday that the United States has logged the highest number of annual measles cases since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000. In total, there are 1,154 cases associated with outbreaks and 165 isolated cases primarily stemming from international travel.

This year’s count has already surpassed the 2019 figures, which previously marked the worst year with 1,274 cases, including significant outbreaks within Orthodox Jewish communities in New York. The current outbreak has been closely linked to a group in West Texas and has since spread to New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

The epidemic began in late January when health officials reported two cases in Gaines County, a predominantly agricultural region in Texas. The situation escalated quickly, and health departments noted recent infections impacting at least 719 unvaccinated children and adults. Of these, at least 99 individuals have required hospitalization, and two unvaccinated children—one in February and another in April—have tragically died. These marks the first measles-related fatalities in the U.S. in a decade.

Health experts in Texas anticipate that the outbreak will continue to grow. The disease spread into Lea County, New Mexico, which borders Texas, resulting in one unvaccinated adult death. New Mexico has recorded cases across nine counties.

In both Texas and New Mexico, the majority of measles cases are among unvaccinated individuals, which is critical due to the highly contagious nature of measles. Without vaccination, one infected person can potentially spread the disease to 18 others.

Health authorities emphasize the importance of vaccination, stating that the measles-mumps-rubella (M.M.R.) vaccine is 97 percent effective at preventing infection. The CDC highlights that for the outbreak to diminish, each infected person must infect fewer than one other person on average, requiring at least 94 percent of the community to be vaccinated against the virus.

Measles can lead to severe complications; brain swelling and pneumonia may occur, along with a significant reduction in the immune system’s ability to guard against pre-existing infections. The CDC reports that out of every 1,000 children who contract measles, one or two will die.

The U.S. declared measles eliminated in 2000, thanks in large part to successful vaccination efforts. However, as vaccination rates have been declining in several communities, experts worry about the return of the virus.

Gaines County, where many residents are part of a large Mennonite community, has faced ongoing challenges with low childhood vaccination rates. Although there is no explicit doctrine against vaccines, the community tends to avoid conventional healthcare, relying instead on home remedies.

Last year, only about 82 percent of kindergarten students in Gaines County received the M.M.R. vaccine, falling short of the 95 percent threshold necessary for community immunity. The county has one of the highest vaccine exemption rates in Texas, as parents can opt out for “reasons of conscience,” including personal or religious beliefs.

In the Loop Independent School District, only 46 percent of kindergarten students received the M.M.R. vaccine for the 2023 school year, a steep decline from 82 percent in 2019. Meanwhile, Lea County, New Mexico boasts a higher vaccination rate among children and teens at approximately 94 percent, but adult vaccination lags behind with only 63 percent having received one dose and 55 percent two doses, which may be contributing to the ongoing outbreak.