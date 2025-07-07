News
Mebane Residents Warned of Possible Dam Failure Amid Heavy Rains
Mebane, North Carolina — The City of Mebane issued a warning on Sunday night regarding a potential failure of the Lake Michael Dam following heavy rainfall in the region. The city authorities, including the Mebane Police Department, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, and Mebane Fire Department, notified residents living in ‘the breach inundation zone’ to consider evacuating as a precaution.
On Sunday, the area received 7 to 8 inches of rain, raising concerns about the dam’s integrity and the impacts on communities downstream. Residents of the Tupelo Junction Subdivision and those on Retriever Lane were also cautioned to prepare for possible evacuation, despite not being located in the designated inundation zone.
Local government officials advised individuals within the evacuation zone to use the Mebane Arts and Community Center located at 633 Corregidor Street as a temporary emergency shelter. Residents with inquiries were encouraged to contact the Mebane Emergency Operations Center at 919-304-9235.
Both Orange County and Alamance County, where Mebane is situated, had issued voluntary evacuation alerts reflecting the gravity of the situation. Additionally, the National Weather Service released a flash flood warning for the region due to the heavy rain that created hazardous conditions.
Individuals living in low-lying areas were urged to seek higher ground, and travelers were advised to stay home to avoid the dangers of flooded roadways. Recent updates indicated that communities across Orange, Chatham, and Durham counties remain under alert as flooding risks persist. The City of Mebane has encouraged residents to sign up for notifications to stay updated on the developing situation.
This is a developing story, and officials continue to monitor conditions closely.
