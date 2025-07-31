News
Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Media Matters for America (MMFA), a left-wing advocacy group, is reportedly overwhelmed by lawsuits from Elon Musk‘s company, X, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The organization has incurred $15 million in legal fees over recent months, prompting discussions among staff about potential bankruptcy, according to a report from The New York Times.
As MMFA has defended itself, staff morale has worsened, with increased infighting and a cutback in public criticisms of Musk and the FTC, the Times noted. During this challenging time, MMFA President Angelo Carusone affirmed their commitment to fighting legal battles, stating, ‘Unlike some major media entities that have recently caved to pressure, we understand that this battle is larger than us.’
The current lawsuits follow MMFA’s allegations that ads from major brands like IBM and Comcast appeared alongside extremist content on X. Musk responded with a defamation lawsuit against MMFA. This led to investigations by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey regarding MMFA’s alleged collusion with advertisers.
Despite the challenges, Carusone told the Times that the lawsuits felt like a ‘revenge campaign’ designed to silence the organization. In a meeting, hedge fund manager Stephen F. Mandel Jr., a key donor, suggested shutting down MMFA. Carusone, however, indicated that their mission continues, stating, ‘We are not considering that option.’ The group also accused the FTC of using ‘sweeping governmental powers’ to intimidate them.
As MMFA navigates this tumultuous period, the staff remains focused on their mission even amid growing security concerns and a potentially crippling financial burden.
