Medical Experts Discuss Immunotherapy Advances on Show

LOS ANGELES, CA — Simon Khagi, Medical Director of Neuro-Oncology at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute, expressed his gratitude for being featured again on Mark Halperin‘s show, 2WAY, on July 19, 2025.

During the episode, Khagi had an engaging discussion with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from ImmunityBio, Inc., alongside U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy. They explored innovative treatments in healthcare, particularly in the field of cancer therapy.

Khagi highlighted the potential benefits of immunotherapy combined with tumor-treating fields, specifically Novocure’s Optune, for patients with glioblastoma. “We are currently enrolling new patients at Hoag Health System and the Hoag Family Cancer Institute,” he stated.

This conversation comes at a critical time as advancements in glioblastoma treatments remain a priority. The show aims to inform listeners about the latest developments in cancer research and treatment options available to patients.

Khagi is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and innovating treatment pathways in the fight against cancer.