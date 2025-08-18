Medium Predicts Trouble for Nodal Amid Personal Drama

LOS ÁNGELES, CA – Psychic medium from ‘Despierta América‘ recently read tarot cards for Christian Nodal and claims he is not being truthful, potentially jeopardizing his future. This reading comes at a turbulent time for the singer.

On August 14, Nodal spoke out about his separation from Argentine rapper Cazzu during a lengthy interview with journalist Adela Micha. He revealed that the couple had split six times in the last five months of their relationship before officially ending things on May 8, 2024.

Cazzu responded to the interview hours later, posting on Instagram a cryptic message from her song “Engreído,” suggesting that Nodal was not being honest. The song contains lines about heartbreak and betrayal, hinting at her feelings toward Nodal.

In his interview, Nodal also discussed the complications of their relationship. He mentioned that Cazzu allegedly suggested he find another woman while she remained unaware, stating, “I really wanted it to work.” He emphasized how their dynamic shifted to friendship without romantic spark.

Meanwhile, Cazzu expressed her concerns regarding child support for their daughter, Inti. She stated that the amount Nodal provides is not sufficient given the high costs of living, saying, “We don’t have a fair agreement.” According to reports, Nodal’s legal team successfully contested an initial child support demand that was significantly higher.

As this drama unfolds, Cazzu is set to meet Belinda, Nodal’s ex, stirring more interest among fans and media.

The complexities of their relationships and the public scrutiny they face seem to weigh heavily on both artists as they navigate personal challenges amidst their careers.