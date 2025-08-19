Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments

GALWAY, Ireland, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ — Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announced its first-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2026, revealing substantial revenue growth.

For the quarter ending July 25, 2025, Medtronic reported worldwide revenue of $8.578 billion, reflecting an 8.4% year-over-year increase and a 4.8% increase on an organic basis. The company’s success was driven by strong performances in several product segments, including Pulsed Field Ablation and Diabetes.

Geoff Martha, Medtronic’s chairman and CEO, expressed confidence in the company’s financial position, stating, “We delivered another consistent quarter of mid-single digit organic revenue growth, with broad strength from several innovative product categories.” He noted that Medtronic is well-positioned to accelerate revenue growth in the latter half of the fiscal year.

The net income for the quarter was $1.040 billion, translating to a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81, which remained flat compared to the previous year. Conversely, the non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 2% to $1.26.

Medtronic has revised its fiscal year 2026 guidance, now anticipating organic revenue growth of approximately 5%. The EPS guidance has also been raised, reflecting reduced tariffs impact from an estimated $200 million to $350 million down to approximately $185 million. Thierry Piéton, Medtronic’s CFO, stated, “Our confidence continues to increase as we advance our revenue growth drivers.”

Looking ahead, Medtronic’s leaders anticipate further growth in the latter half of the fiscal year, prioritizing efficiency improvements in manufacturing and supply chain operations. Medtronic remains committed to long-term shareholder value through continued investment in research and development.