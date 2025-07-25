Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open

Washington, D.C. — Daniil Medvedev moved into the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Thursday after defeating Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory. This marks Medvedev’s eighth quarter-final appearance of the 2025 season and his first at this ATP 500 event since reaching the final in 2019.

The 29-year-old Russian, currently ranked No. 14 in the PIF ATP Rankings, started the match strong with an early break of serve. Despite facing a brief challenge from Wu, Medvedev broke again in the final game of the first set to take the lead. Throughout the match, the eighth seed showcased his powerful serve, recording 11 aces and winning 93% of his first-serve points.

Medvedev’s win improved his head-to-head record against Wu to 2-0, further solidifying his status as one of the tournament favorites. “I’m just focused on my game and took my chances whenever they came,” he said after the match.

In the next round, Medvedev is set to face French lucky loser Corentin Moutet, as he seeks to capture his first title since the 2023 Rome tournament. Meanwhile, Australian Alex De Minaur also secured a spot in the quarter-finals, edging out Jiri Lehecka in a hard-fought match, winning 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 6-4.

Medvedev aims for a deep run in Washington, hoping to enhance his position in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin, where he currently sits at 17th place. With a title in D.C., he could ascend as high as 10th.