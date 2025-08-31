Medvedev Part Ways with Coach Cervara After U.S. Open Exit

MONACO, Monaco — Daniil Medvedev announced on Saturday that he has parted ways with his coach, Gilles Cervara, after eight years together. The decision follows a disappointing first-round exit at the U.S. Open.

Medvedev, the former world No. 1, shared the news through social media. In his post, he thanked Cervara, saying, “Amazing 8-10 years together, 20 titles, world number 1 but most importantly a lot of fun moments and memories that will stay with us forever.”

The split comes after a challenging season for Medvedev, who struggled to find his footing on the court. He faced a dramatic defeat to French player Benjamin Bonzi, where he lost after a comeback attempt fell short.

Cervara also addressed their partnership on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their journey. “Daniil, our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end,” he wrote. “I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength.”

The collaboration is remembered for highlights such as Medvedev’s victory at the U.S. Open in 2021, where he dethroned Novak Djokovic to secure his first Grand Slam title. After years of consistent progress, Medvedev’s recent performances have raised concerns about his trajectory.

In addition to parting ways with Cervara, Medvedev is also searching for a new fitness trainer following the departure of Eric Hernandez. Medvedev has not announced any replacements yet.

This split highlights a period of transition for Medvedev as he aims to recover his competitive form and regain his position among the top players.