Medvedev Seeks Earlier Start Times for Australian Open Matches
Melbourne, Australia – Daniil Medvedev has requested that matches at the Australian Open begin an hour earlier to help reduce late-night finishes. This appeal comes as the tournament approaches, with Medvedev recalling late finish times that affected his recent matches.
Last year, Medvedev faced Learner Tien in a match that ended at 2:54 a.m., a situation he called ‘asking for trouble.’ In 2024, his match extended until 3:40 a.m. The latest finish in Australian Open history occurred in 2004 when Lleyton Hewitt‘s match against Marcos Baghdatis concluded at 4:34 a.m.
“I’m not against playing at night, don’t get me wrong, but starting the first match at 7 p.m. is just unrealistic,” Medvedev shared on Friday. He believes that starting matches at 6 p.m. would alleviate some of the late-night concerns, especially for longer five-set matches.
Despite not having won the tournament, Medvedev has reached the finals three times in 2021, 2022, and 2024. After a disappointing exit in the second round last year, he remains optimistic about his performance, stating, “When I play my best tennis, I can beat anyone.”
The 16th seed in Melbourne, Medvedev has recently hired Thomas Johansson as his coach. Johansson, who won the Australian Open in 2002, succeeded Gilles Cervara, who coached Medvedev for eight years. Medvedev enters the tournament after a difficult 2025 that saw him end the year ranked 13th.
Medvedev will start his season at the Brisbane International, a tournament where he reached the finals in 2019, reflecting on his positive experiences there. “I like the city and I’m happy to be back,” he said. “Last time I played here, I made the final, so I hope to do better this time.”
