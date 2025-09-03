Entertainment
Meek Mill Faces Criticism Over AI Project Speculation
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Rapper Meek Mill has come under fire once again for hinting at an artificial intelligence project. His recent comments sparked speculation online amid ongoing controversies in his career, largely related to his relationship with fellow artist Diddy and a lawsuit involving Lil Rod.
Despite the backlash, Meek Mill has denied any involvement in the project and insists he will not let the rumors distract him. “I got a 14-year-old son. I will never let fake rumors about my name or manhood linger and be silent… My son had to see all that sh*t and deal with it going to school! It’s a silent war against black men and y’all rocking wit em!” he stated.
In a follow-up post, the rapper expressed confidence in his influence. “Ima real life KING… I think they found out… I can brighten whole communities just by stopping by… this why I was playing dumb, somebody caught on lol,” he wrote, suggesting he was working on an AI tool that “can change the world.”
Meek Mill’s ambiguous wording—whether serious or joking—has led to renewed debate online. Critics and fans alike quickly reacted, with mockery directed towards his previous silence regarding the allegations associated with Diddy. The reactions reflect a split opinion on the integration of AI into the hip-hop industry.
While some artists like Freddie Gibbs are skeptical about AI’s growing presence, others, including Gunna, Timbaland, BabyChiefDoIt, and Kanye West, are exploring its potential benefits in music. This development continues to stir conversation regarding the future of technology in the music industry.
Recent Posts
- Meek Mill Faces Criticism Over AI Project Speculation
- Titans’ Rookie WR Ayomanor Surprises by Becoming Starting Player
- Chrisley Family Returns to Reality TV Amid Controversy and Change
- Tigers Move Chris Paddack to Bullpen Ahead of Mets Game
- NFL Week 1 Highlights: Key Matchups and Predictions for 2025 Season
- Buffalo Bills Gear Up for 2025 Season Amid Injury Challenges
- Disney Set to Announce Next CEO by Early 2026
- Mariners Begin Series Against Rays with Playoff Implications
- Red Sox Eye Playoffs With Garrett Crochet Leading Charge
- NFL 2025 Season: Top Rookie Debuts to Watch This Fall
- Celebrity Couples Celebrate Milestones in Love
- 2025 Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings Published by Experts
- Red Sox Look to Avoid Sweep Against Pirates with Giolito on the Mound
- Djokovic Faces Fritz in Thrilling US Open Quarterfinal Showdown
- Ken Jennings Hosts Unique Tie Tour for Jeopardy!
- Injury Updates Impacting Fantasy Football Drafts Ahead of Week 1
- Fantasy Football Insights for 2025 Drafts: Running Back Rankings
- Yankees Eye Mets’ Alonso as Goldschmidt Replacement Next Season
- Dylan Larkin Closing in on Red Wings Games Played Record
- A’s Aim for Series Win Against Cardinals in St. Louis