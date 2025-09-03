Meek Mill Faces Criticism Over AI Project Speculation

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Rapper Meek Mill has come under fire once again for hinting at an artificial intelligence project. His recent comments sparked speculation online amid ongoing controversies in his career, largely related to his relationship with fellow artist Diddy and a lawsuit involving Lil Rod.

Despite the backlash, Meek Mill has denied any involvement in the project and insists he will not let the rumors distract him. “I got a 14-year-old son. I will never let fake rumors about my name or manhood linger and be silent… My son had to see all that sh*t and deal with it going to school! It’s a silent war against black men and y’all rocking wit em!” he stated.

In a follow-up post, the rapper expressed confidence in his influence. “Ima real life KING… I think they found out… I can brighten whole communities just by stopping by… this why I was playing dumb, somebody caught on lol,” he wrote, suggesting he was working on an AI tool that “can change the world.”

Meek Mill’s ambiguous wording—whether serious or joking—has led to renewed debate online. Critics and fans alike quickly reacted, with mockery directed towards his previous silence regarding the allegations associated with Diddy. The reactions reflect a split opinion on the integration of AI into the hip-hop industry.

While some artists like Freddie Gibbs are skeptical about AI’s growing presence, others, including Gunna, Timbaland, BabyChiefDoIt, and Kanye West, are exploring its potential benefits in music. This development continues to stir conversation regarding the future of technology in the music industry.