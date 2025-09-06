NC State Meet Virginia in Historic Non-Conference Clash

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State football will host Virginia in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, September 6, at 12 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium. This game will be broadcast live on ESPN2.

This is the first non-conference meeting between the Wolfpack and Cavaliers since 1948, marking the 61st meeting between the two teams overall. The last time they faced off, both teams competed in the ACC standings, but this year, the game is a rare non-conference affair.

Head coach Dave Doeren‘s Wolfpack entered the contest with a 1-0 record after defeating East Carolina, 24-17. This victory was notable as it represented the 54th occasion under Doeren where NC State limited an opponent to under 100 rushing yards. East Carolina’s total of just 30 rushing yards was among the lowest allowed by the Wolfpack, since the 2023 season.

The game will feature several new faces, as 24 players made their first appearance for NC State last week, including five true freshmen and 12 transfers. Notably, six starters saw their first action at Carter-Finley Stadium during the victory against ECU.

Wide receiver Terrell Grimes had an impressive season opener, recording four catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. His performance included a career-long 48-yard reception. Additionally, true freshman Kyle Hoffman set records, achieving the highest receiving yards by a true freshman in their first game since at least 1995.

On the other side, Virginia’s offensive coordinator, Des Kitchings, is familiar with NC State’s program. Kitchings was part of the Wolfpack coaching staff from 2012 to 2019 under Doeren, serving as a running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Both NC State and Virginia are looking to continue their winning momentum, having secured victories in their season openers. NC State aims to take control of the series against Virginia, where they hold a 3-0 advantage since Doeren took over as head coach.

The contest on Saturday promises to be a hard-fought battle, pitting two teams eager to prove themselves early in the season.