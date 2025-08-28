Mega Hawlucha Set to Debut in Upcoming Pokémon Legends Game

London, United Kingdom — Aug. 28, 2025 — The Pokémon Company announced the reveal of Mega Hawlucha, a new character for the upcoming game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This Fighting- and Flying-type Pokémon is showcasing its bulked-up Mega Evolution abilities that highlight its impressive strength and showmanship.

Mega Hawlucha, known as the Wrestling Pokémon, has undergone a fascinating transformation, gaining muscular enhancements that allow it to withstand hits while delivering powerful counterattacks. The character’s signature move, Flying Press, is a crucial weapon in its arsenal, designed to take down opponents swiftly.

The newly released trailer gives fans a glimpse of a thrilling battle featuring Mega Hawlucha facing off against Machamp. This match is generating excitement leading up to the title’s launch.

Pokémon enthusiasts can look forward to the special event on September 25, 2025. The Pokémon Company is joining forces with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) to celebrate lucha libre, a traditional Mexican wrestling style. The event will take place at Arena México in Mexico City and will be broadcast worldwide, ensuring that fans do not miss the action.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will officially launch on October 16, 2025, for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Merchandise related to the game is already available at Pokémon Center, allowing fans to dive into this exciting experience early.

With Mega Hawlucha’s debut around the corner, the anticipation for new battle strategies and gameplay features is at an all-time high.