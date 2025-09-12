Mega Malamar Revealed for Upcoming Pokémon Game

LONDON – 10 September 2025 – The Pokémon Company announced today a new Mega Evolution for Malamar, the Overturning Pokémon, which will feature in the upcoming game, Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Mega Malamar boasts an enlarged brain and enhanced psychic abilities, emitting a bright glow that amplifies its hypnotic powers. This Dark- and Psychic-type Pokémon can overwrite the personalities and memories of others, making it a formidable opponent in battles.

According to the game’s official website, Mega Malamar has been spotted recently using its abilities on citizens of Lumiose City, significantly increasing its popularity among players. As trainers prepare to face Mega Malamar, it is essential to note its tactical intelligence. It views trainers as pawns, sometimes hypnotizing them if it disagrees with their commands.

The new game, set to release on October 16, 2025, allows players to start their journey in Lumiose City, which features a mix of urban and natural elements thanks to redevelopment efforts led by Quasartico Inc.

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, players will have the opportunity to choose a starter Pokémon: Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile. As they explore the city’s streets and engage with various environments, players will meet key characters like AZ, the enigmatic owner of Hotel Z.

For more details on Mega Malamar and the upcoming game, fans can visit the Pokémon website.