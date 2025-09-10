Mega Malamar Teased Ahead of Pokémon Legends: Z-A Launch

Tokyo, Japan — A new Mega Evolution, Mega Malamar, has been teased for the upcoming game Pokémon Legends: Z-A, set to launch on October 16, 2025, for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. This game will take fans back to the Kalos region, specifically Lumiose City, offering a reimagined open-world experience.

After a seven-year hiatus, Mega Evolutions are making a comeback in the franchise, with Nintendo recently announcing several new forms, including Mega Dragonite. The buzz around Mega Malamar has intensified following a series of promotional videos released on X, where fans noticed artists painting and celebrating the Dark-Psychic type Pokémon.

One video prominently featured an artist showcasing her painting of Malamar, hinting at its potential Mega Evolution. Fans speculate that this could be a breakthrough in providing more Gen 6 Pokémon with Mega Evolution capabilities. Previously, the only Gen 6 Pokémon to receive this treatment was Mega Diancie.

Nintendo has been regularly revealing new Mega Evolutions, fueling excitement within the community. “If the rumors hold true, Mega Malamar may finally secure the Mega Evolution status that Gen 6 Pokémon have long been missing,” a fan remarked on social media.

The recent announcements also noted exciting features about Mega Malamar. According to sources, its Mega form will showcase an enlarged brain, leading to enhanced psychic abilities capable of influencing others’ personalities and memories. This combination of stylish design and potent power is sure to spark discussions among players and fans alike.

As anticipation builds, many wonder which Pokémon will receive Mega Evolutions next. Until the game’s release, fans can look to Pokémon’s social media channels for further updates and teasers.

Stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting return of Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.