News
Mega Millions Jackpot Estimated at $138 Million for Next Drawing
Detroit, MI — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $138 million for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The cash option for the jackpot is approximately $63.3 million.
In the last drawing held on December 26, 2025, no one matched the winning numbers: 64, 63, 9, 31, 19, with a Mega Ball of 7. However, a ticket sold in Kentucky successfully matched the five white balls, earning its holder a prize of $2 million.
Drawings for Mega Millions are held twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the draw. Players can buy tickets in stores or online, with a cost of $5 per ticket.
The game allows players to select six numbers: five from a pool of white balls numbered 1 to 70 and one gold Mega Ball from a pool of 1 to 24. Players can also use an Easy Pick option, which automatically generates numbers for them.
A major modification was made to the game this year, replacing the former Megaplier feature. The new built-in multiplier increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five, or even ten times, depending on the random multiplier assigned at the moment of purchase.
According to the Mega Millions official website, the odds of winning the jackpot by matching all five white balls and the Mega Ball stand at about 1 in 290 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 23.
If the jackpot is won, winners can choose between two payment options: an annuity consisting of an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5%, or a lump-sum cash payment equal to the total cash available in the jackpot pool.
