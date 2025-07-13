Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $80 Million for Friday Drawing

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $80 million for the drawing on Friday, July 11, 2025, after no winners emerged from the previous drawing on July 8.

Players hold their breath as the clock ticks toward 11 p.m. ET, when the winning numbers will be drawn. This hefty jackpot offers a cash payout option of $35.8 million for the lucky winner. Currently, millions of hopeful players are waiting to see if they will become instant millionaires with the luck of the draw.

“Tonight could be life-changing for someone,” a lottery spokesperson said. “All you need are the right numbers and a little bit of luck.”

To participate, players pay $2 for a ticket, selecting six numbers: five from a range of 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball). Winners must match all six numbers to claim the jackpot.

Over the years, Mega Millions has produced numerous multimillionaires. Just last month, a ticket in Virginia won a staggering $348 million, showcasing the potentially life-altering power of these drawings.

If someone matches all six winning numbers tonight, they will face a choice of how to receive their winnings: by opting for an annuity paid over 30 years or a lump-sum cash payment, which after taxes is significantly less.

The lottery encourages players to check their tickets thoroughly to confirm if they hold the winning numbers.

As players await the drawing, it’s important to remember that Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at various locations, including convenience stores and gas stations. Some states even offer online ticket purchasing options.

The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15, if the jackpot remains unclaimed after tonight.