News
Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $80 Million for Friday Drawing
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $80 million for the drawing on Friday, July 11, 2025, after no winners emerged from the previous drawing on July 8.
Players hold their breath as the clock ticks toward 11 p.m. ET, when the winning numbers will be drawn. This hefty jackpot offers a cash payout option of $35.8 million for the lucky winner. Currently, millions of hopeful players are waiting to see if they will become instant millionaires with the luck of the draw.
“Tonight could be life-changing for someone,” a lottery spokesperson said. “All you need are the right numbers and a little bit of luck.”
To participate, players pay $2 for a ticket, selecting six numbers: five from a range of 1 to 70 (the white balls) and one from 1 to 25 (the gold Mega Ball). Winners must match all six numbers to claim the jackpot.
Over the years, Mega Millions has produced numerous multimillionaires. Just last month, a ticket in Virginia won a staggering $348 million, showcasing the potentially life-altering power of these drawings.
If someone matches all six winning numbers tonight, they will face a choice of how to receive their winnings: by opting for an annuity paid over 30 years or a lump-sum cash payment, which after taxes is significantly less.
The lottery encourages players to check their tickets thoroughly to confirm if they hold the winning numbers.
As players await the drawing, it’s important to remember that Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at various locations, including convenience stores and gas stations. Some states even offer online ticket purchasing options.
The next drawing will take place at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 15, if the jackpot remains unclaimed after tonight.
Recent Posts
- Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia’s Feud Reignites Over New Song’s Lyrics
- Production Begins on HBO’s New Harry Potter Series with First Look
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep