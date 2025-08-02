Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $140 Million Ahead of Friday Drawing

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $140 million for the drawing on Friday, Aug. 1, after no players matched all winning numbers in the previous drawing on July 29. If someone matches all six numbers, they can choose a cash option of $62 million.

This year has seen four Mega Millions winners, with the latest jackpot of $348 million won on June 27 in Virginia. Prior to that, other notable wins included a $112 million jackpot and another victory of $344 million on March 25.

The winning numbers for the upcoming drawing on Friday night are 18, 27, 29, 33, 70, and the Mega Ball is 22. These numbers will be announced as winners by lottery officials once the drawing takes place.

To participate in the Mega Millions, players need to purchase a ticket, available at local convenience stores, gas stations, or grocery stores. Some states also allow tickets to be bought online. Players select six numbers: five white balls numbered from 1 to 70 and one gold Mega Ball from 1 to 24. For those unsure about which numbers to choose, a Quick Pick option allows a computer to generate random numbers.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket has increased to $5, which now includes a built-in multiplier for non-jackpot prizes. This multiplier can increase winnings by up to 10 times, streamlining the previous Megaplier option.

Drawings for Mega Millions occur every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. The next drawing will happen on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. Each ticket offers a 1 in 290 million chance of winning the jackpot, so players are reminded to play responsibly and within their means.

Players should be aware of the rules regarding the expiry of winning tickets, which differ from state to state. In Florida, for example, prizes need to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date. If won, jackpot recipients must choose between an annuity option paid annually or a lump-sum cash payment.