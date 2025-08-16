Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $198 Million for Friday’s Drawing

TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $198 million for the drawing on Friday, August 15, following a lack of winners in the previous drawing.

The winning numbers for the August 15 drawing were 4, 17, 27, 34, 69, and the Mega Ball was 16. No tickets matched all numbers, prompting the continued growth of the jackpot.

This current jackpot represents a significant increase, as it has rolled over 13 times since it reset to $50 million, after a $348 million prize was won in Virginia on June 27. That jackpot’s winning numbers were 1-8-31-56-67 with the Mega Ball 23.

Players can buy Mega Millions tickets for $5 each, and the odds of winning the jackpot remain low, estimated at 1 in 290,472,336. Despite these odds, excitement builds as the jackpot grows, drawing attention from ticket buyers across the country.

In Florida, lottery winners must claim their prizes within 180 days, while claiming a lump-sum cash option should be done within the first 60 days after drawing. Florida law requires player information to be disclosed, but winners of $250,000 or more can remain anonymous for 90 days.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.58 billion won on August 8, 2023, in Florida. This was part of a series of record-breaking prizes in recent years, making the lottery a topic of considerable interest.

The next drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and players have until that time to purchase tickets.