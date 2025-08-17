Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $198 Million with No Winner on Aug. 15

Detroit, MI — The Mega Millions lottery jackpot soared to an estimated $198 million for the drawing held on Friday, August 15, 2025. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn, leaving the jackpot untouched.

The winning numbers for Friday’s drawing were 4, 17, 27, 34, 69, and the Mega Ball was 16. Although no one claimed the jackpot, two tickets sold in New York matched all five white balls, winning prizes of $2 million and $3 million.

The next opportunity to win will be on Tuesday, August 19, when the jackpot is expected to rise to $216 million, with a cash option of $97 million. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. In Michigan, ticket sales continue until 10:45 p.m. on the night of the draw.

Playing Mega Millions costs $5. Players select five numbers from a pool of 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 24 for the Mega Ball. An Easy Pick option is available, allowing the computer to randomly generate numbers.

The game features a built-in multiplier that boosts non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times. This replaces the previous Megaplier option, which required an additional dollar.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately 1 in 290,472,336. Winners have the option to take a lump-sum cash payment or an annuity paid over 30 years, with each annual payment increasing by 5% to protect against inflation.

If multiple winning tickets are sold for the jackpot, the prize is shared equally among those tickets. Players can purchase tickets at various locations, including convenience stores and gas stations, or online in certain states.