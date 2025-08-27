Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $253 Million Ahead of Drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $253 million ahead of the Tuesday night drawing. The cash option for the lucky winner would be approximately $113.8 million.

The jackpot has rolled over more than 15 times since it was reset to $50 million after a $348 million prize was won by a single ticket in Virginia on June 27. That ticket matched all five numbers, as well as the Mega Ball, marking a significant win for the state.

The winning numbers for the last drawing on Friday, August 22, were 18-30-44-48-50, with the Mega Ball being 12. Since then, no one has matched all six numbers, prompting the jackpot increase. The next drawing is set for 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Despite the high stakes, the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot remain low, at 1 in 290,472,336, according to lottery officials. Players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and a Mega Ball number from 1 to 24, with tickets costing $5 each. Players can opt for a Quick Pick to have numbers randomly generated for them.

With drawings held twice weekly, many players are eager to try their luck, and Florida’s lottery rules stipulate that won prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing. However, winners have only 60 days to choose a cash payment option after a drawing.

As excitement builds for the next event, lottery enthusiasts are reminded to check their numbers carefully, as even small wins can lead to significant rewards. For those interested, tickets can be purchased at various retail locations or online in select states.

As of now, the largest Mega Millions prize ever was $1.602 billion, won in Florida on August 8, 2023. This latest jackpot stands as one of the highest in the game’s history, prompting many to hope they could be the next lucky winner.