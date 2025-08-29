News
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $253 Million; No Winning Ticket Sold
Detroit, MI — The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has soared to an estimated $253 million after no tickets matched all six winning numbers in the drawing on August 26, 2025. The winning numbers were 7, 12, 30, 40, and 69, with a Mega Ball of 17.
Despite the enticing jackpot, no winner has emerged, pushing the next drawing to scheduled for August 29, 2025.
Lottery tickets cost $5 each, and players can select five white ball numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 24. Players also have the option of a Quick Pick, where numbers are chosen randomly by the lottery machine.
The Mega Millions game introduced a built-in multiplier that increases non-jackpot prizes by as much as 10 times, simplifying the prize structure from previous iterations, which required a separate Megaplier option.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately 1 in 290 million. The last jackpot was won on June 27 in Virginia when a player secured $348 million.
If a jackpot winner chooses the cash option, they will receive an immediate payout of $113.8 million. Alternatively, they can opt for an annuity paid out over 30 years, with each payment increasing by 5% annually to offset inflation.
In recent draws, two players from Florida and Mississippi each won substantial match-five prizes worth $2 million and $3 million, respectively. For more information on winnings and how to play, visit the Mega Millions website.
