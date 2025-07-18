Mega Millions Jackpot Jumps to $90 Million Ahead of Tuesday Drawing

ATLANTA, GA — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $90 million for the drawing on Tuesday, July 15, after no one matched all the winning numbers in the previous drawing on Friday, July 11.

If a ticket holder matches all six numbers in the upcoming draw, they will have the option of selecting a one-time cash payment of $39.9 million. This year’s lottery has seen four winners so far, with the most recent being from Virginia who won a whopping $348 million on June 27.

The winning numbers for the Friday, July 11 drawing were 12, 23, 24, 31, 56, and the Mega Ball was 1. Following this, no one was able to match five white balls, leading to the increase in Tuesday’s jackpot.

To participate in Mega Millions, players must buy a ticket from various locations, including convenience stores, gas stations, and select grocery stores. In some markets, tickets can also be purchased online. Players need to select six numbers—five white balls ranging from 1 to 70, and one Mega Ball from 1 to 24. If they prefer, players can choose a Quick Pick option, where a computer randomly generates their numbers.

Recent changes to Mega Millions now include a built-in multiplier that boosts non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five, or even ten times without needing to pay an additional dollar for the “Megaplier.” Tickets are priced at $5.

Players can purchase tickets in person or through digital platforms such as the Jackpocket app, available in states including Arizona, Arkansas, and New Jersey. The deadline for ticket purchases can vary by state, often ranging between 15 minutes to an hour before the draw.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately 290 million to one. Players are reminded to gamble responsibly.