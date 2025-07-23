Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $110 Million Ahead of Tuesday Drawing

NEW YORK, NY — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $110 million for the drawing on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, after no one matched all the numbers in the last drawing. This could be your chance to win big, with a cash option of $48.4 million available for the winner.

In recent memory, four Mega Millions winners claimed their prizes in 2025, including a single ticket sold in Virginia that won a staggering $348 million on June 27. No one claimed the Mega Millions jackpot or any of the Match 5 prizes in the subsequent draw on July 18.

For players looking to participate, the winning numbers for the July 22 drawing were drawn as follows: 22, 41, 42, 59, 69, and the gold Mega Ball 17. Lottery players are reminded that they must purchase a ticket to play, which can be found at local convenience stores, grocery stores, and gas stations. In some states, Mega Millions tickets can also be ordered online.

Players select six numbers for their tickets — five white balls with numbers ranging from 1 to 70 and one gold Mega Ball from 1 to 24. If a player prefers not to select their numbers, they can request a Quick Pick, where the lottery machine randomly generates numbers.

In an exciting development, the latest version of Mega Millions tickets includes a built-in multiplier that increases non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times. The cost to play the game is currently set at $5 per ticket, which includes this new multiplier feature, replacing the previous Megaplier option.

Mega Millions tickets are available for purchase ahead of the next drawing on July 25, 2025, with the deadline for buying tickets varying by state. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

If you’re considering playing, it’s important to note that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately 1 in 290,472,336. Winners have the option to choose between an annuity payment plan or one-time cash payment, with the annuity increasing by 5% annually.

This could very well be your lucky day. Good luck to all players!