News
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $277 Million for Upcoming Drawing
Atlanta, GA — The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $277 million for the upcoming drawing on Friday, August 29, 2025, after no one matched all winning numbers in the previous drawing on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
If a player successfully matches all six numbers, they can choose a one-time cash payment option of $124.6 million. This follows recent winning trends, where there have been four Mega Millions jackpot winners this year, including a $348 million prize won in Virginia on June 27.
The winning numbers for the Friday, August 29 drawing will be announced around 11 p.m. ET. In the last drawing on Tuesday, August 26, the winning numbers were 7-12-30-40-69 with the Gold Mega Ball being 17. No one claimed the jackpot from that drawing.
Players can purchase Mega Millions tickets at a variety of locations, including convenience stores, gas stations, and some grocery stores. In certain states, players also have the option to buy tickets online, expanding accessibility for many.
A typical ticket costs $5 and requires players to select six numbers: five white balls numbered 1 to 70 and one gold Mega Ball numbered 1 to 24. If players prefer, they can opt for a ‘Quick Pick’ option, which allows the lottery machine to randomly generate their numbers.
Recently, a new built-in multiplier feature was added to Mega Millions tickets, which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, five, or ten times. Previously, players had to pay an extra dollar to add the “Megaplier.”
Drawings are held bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. To win the jackpot, players need to match all five white balls and the Mega Ball, with the odds currently set at approximately 1 in 290 million.
Gambling problems? Help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER for advice and assistance.
