Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $336 Million Ahead of Drawing

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $336 million for the drawing on Friday, September 5, 2025, after no winners matched all six numbers on Tuesday, September 2.

Players have a chance to win a one-time cash option of $151.3 million. This year has seen four Mega Millions winners, the latest being from Virginia, who won a $348 million jackpot on June 27.

The winning numbers for the upcoming drawing are 6, 14, 36, 58, 62, and the Mega Ball is 24. Lottery officials will announce any winners following the drawing.

Tickets for Mega Millions can be purchased for $5 at various locations, including convenience stores and gas stations. In some states, tickets can also be bought online. To play, players must select five white balls from numbers 1 to 70 and one gold Mega Ball from 1 to 24. Alternatively, players can opt for a “Quick Pick” to have numbers chosen randomly.

Recent changes to the game include the introduction of a built-in multiplier, which enhances non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times, included in the ticket price. This replaces the previous “Megaplier” option.

Drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Players in New York can buy tickets until 10 p.m. on drawing nights, while those in New Jersey have until 10:45 p.m.

The current odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately 1 in 290,472,336, and winners have the choice between an annuity or a lump-sum cash payment.

For more information about playing and claiming prizes, players are encouraged to check their state’s lottery rules.