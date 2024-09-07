News
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $800 Million Ahead of Tuesday Drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to attract attention as it has climbed to an estimated $800 million for the next drawing scheduled for Tuesday. This increase follows the lack of a winner in the previous drawing held on Friday.
If a fortunate player had emerged victorious during the last draw, they could have taken home an estimated $740 million after taxes. As excitement builds, players across the nation are sharing their dreams and plans for the jackpot on social media.
Historically, only two individuals have won the Mega Millions jackpot this year, one in March who claimed a staggering $1.13 billion. With the current jackpot reaching significant heights, many are hopeful to be the next big winner.
The winning numbers from the Friday, Sept. 6 drawing were announced as 6, 23, 41, 59, and 63, with the Mega Ball being 25. Although no one managed to win the jackpot, six players from California, Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire, and Texas secured $1 million by matching five numbers. An Ohio player won $2 million for matching five numbers along with the Megaplier.
Individuals looking to participate in the upcoming drawing can procure tickets at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. In several states, tickets can also be purchased online.
To partake in the Mega Millions, players must select five numbers from a range of 1 to 70, along with one Mega Ball number from a range of 1 to 25. Players who find the odds daunting can opt for a quick pick, allowing a computer to generate random numbers.
The deadline for purchasing tickets is set at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on drawing days, with Mega Millions drawings taking place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The next chance to win the jackpot occurs on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
