Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $182 Million After No Winner

PEORIA, Ill. — The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $182 million for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday, August 12, after no one matched all six numbers in the latest drawing. The cash option for this massive payout is approximately $82.1 million.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 1, 8, 31, 56, 67, and the Mega Ball was 23. Results are still pending for this drawing. To win in Mega Millions, players need to match at least the Mega Ball, with payouts varying from $10 to $50 based on the number matched.

A ticket that matches one of the five primary numbers along with the Mega Ball can win between $14 and $70, depending on the numbers matched. For those interested in the payout structure, a complete list of prizes can be found on the official lottery website.

Mega Millions draws take place twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays at around 10 p.m. CT. A single ticket costs $5 and includes a Multiplier option, which can increase winnings.

In related news, the Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $526 million following another drawing where no ticket matched all six numbers. The last drawn numbers for Powerball on Monday were 6, 16, 33, 40, 62, and the Powerball was 2.

Powerball draws are also held three times a week, with the next one scheduled for Wednesday. A Powerball ticket costs $2, and players can opt to add a Power Play for an extra dollar, giving them a chance to multiply their winnings.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer for Midwest Connect Gannett.