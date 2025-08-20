Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $216 Million Ahead of August 19 Drawing

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $216 million for the drawing scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, 2025, after no players matched all six winning numbers in the previous drawing.

The jackpot’s cash option stands at $97 million. The last Mega Millions jackpot winner was on June 27, when a ticket sold in Virginia won a staggering $348 million.

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 19, are 10, 19, 24, 49, 68, with the gold Mega Ball being 10. As soon as lottery officials confirm the results, any winners will be announced.

Lottery players can buy Mega Millions tickets for $5 at local venues, including convenience stores and gas stations. In some states, players also have the option to purchase tickets online.

To participate, players must select six numbers: five from a pool of white balls numbered 1 to 70 and one from a gold Mega Ball pool numbered 1 to 24. Alternatively, they can opt for a “Quick Pick” where the numbers are generated randomly.

This year, there have been four Mega Millions winners. Alongside the June 27 winner, there was another winner with a $112 million jackpot earlier in the year, and two more winners claimed prizes of $344 million and an unspecified amount.

Thursday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. Drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday, and ticket sales typically close an hour before the drawing.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are about 1 in 290 million. Players can select additional features, such as a built-in multiplier that enhances non-jackpot prizes by two to ten times.

Winners have the option to receive their prizes as an annuity over time or as a lump-sum cash payment. The annuity plan consists of an initial payment followed by 29 increasing annual payments.

As of August 19, the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever recorded was $1.58 billion, won on August 8, 2023, in Florida.