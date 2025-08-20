Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $216 Million Ahead of Tuesday’s Drawing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has climbed to an estimated $216 million for the drawing scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. This follows a recent jackpot win back on June 27, when a single ticket sold in Virginia matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball to claim a $348 million prize.

The winning numbers from the last drawing on Aug. 15 were 10, 19, 24, 49, and 68, with the Mega Ball being 10. Players have a chance to opt for a one-time cash payment of $97 million.

Despite the large jackpot, no one won the top prize in the previous drawing, leading to this sizeable increase. However, two tickets purchased in New York did match five numbers, with one featuring a 2X multiplier for a $2 million prize and the other having a 3X multiplier for $3 million.

With a ticket price now set at $5, players can participate in the game by selecting five white ball numbers ranging from 1 to 70 and a Mega Ball number from 1 to 24. Players who prefer not to choose their numbers can request a “Quick Pick,” where the lottery machine generates a random set of numbers.

It’s essential to remember that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot stand at a staggering 1 in 290,472,336. Lottery tickets can be purchased at convenience stores, gas stations, and certain grocery markets, as well as online in several states.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, providing players with ample opportunities to try for the lucrative jackpot. The next drawing will occur on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.

Florida lottery winners must claim their prizes within 180 days of the drawing. Additionally, to remain anonymous after claiming substantial prizes, winners may follow specific state laws; however, for amounts of $250,000 or greater, Florida’s rules require that details such as the winner’s name and city of residence must be disclosed for public record.