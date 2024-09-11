Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $800 Million

The Mega Millions lottery is generating excitement as its jackpot reaches an estimated $800 million for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday night. This impressive total includes a cash option of approximately $404.2 million for those who prefer a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has been accumulating since it was last won on June 4, making this the ninth largest Mega Millions prize in history. In addition to this, the Powerball jackpot stands at $134 million with a cash option of $67.6 million.

The drawing for the Mega Millions takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Participants can purchase tickets for $2, with the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1. This feature increases the potential prize amount for non-jackpot winnings by up to five times.

For this week’s drawing on September 10, 2024, the winning numbers are 1, 2, 16, 24, 66, and Megaball 6. The Megaplier for this drawing was 4X, offering contestants additional ways to increase their winnings.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot stand at 1 in 302,575,350, while players have approximately a 1 in 12,607,306 chance to match all five white balls for at least $1 million. For those looking to win a third prize of at least $10,000, the odds are 931,001 to 1.

The Mega Millions can be played in 45 states, along with Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, making it widely accessible to many. Players can purchase tickets at various locations, including gas stations and convenience stores, or through authorized online platforms.