News
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $800 Million
The Mega Millions lottery is generating excitement as its jackpot reaches an estimated $800 million for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday night. This impressive total includes a cash option of approximately $404.2 million for those who prefer a lump-sum payment.
The jackpot has been accumulating since it was last won on June 4, making this the ninth largest Mega Millions prize in history. In addition to this, the Powerball jackpot stands at $134 million with a cash option of $67.6 million.
The drawing for the Mega Millions takes place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Participants can purchase tickets for $2, with the option to add the Megaplier for an additional $1. This feature increases the potential prize amount for non-jackpot winnings by up to five times.
For this week’s drawing on September 10, 2024, the winning numbers are 1, 2, 16, 24, 66, and Megaball 6. The Megaplier for this drawing was 4X, offering contestants additional ways to increase their winnings.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot stand at 1 in 302,575,350, while players have approximately a 1 in 12,607,306 chance to match all five white balls for at least $1 million. For those looking to win a third prize of at least $10,000, the odds are 931,001 to 1.
The Mega Millions can be played in 45 states, along with Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, making it widely accessible to many. Players can purchase tickets at various locations, including gas stations and convenience stores, or through authorized online platforms.
Recent Posts
- Apple Discontinues Several iPhone Models Following iPhone 16 Launch
- New Pediatric Urgent Care Center Opens in Aurora
- PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Receives Strong Investor Interest
- Tragic Passing of Malaika Arora’s Father, Anil Arora, in Mumbai
- JD Vance Makes Controversial Claims about Haitian Immigrants in Ohio
- Arctic Cold Sweep Across the UK This Week
- Study Reveals Bias in New York Times Covid-19 Coverage
- Marc Guéhi Praises England’s Successful Training Camp Under Interim Manager Lee Carsley
- Tata Motors Share Price Experiences Significant Decline
- Oilers Assess Defensive Options Following Roster Changes
- Bus Driver Sentenced to 32 Years for Fatal Crash in Hunter Valley
- Mary Trump Expresses Trauma Over Biden Trump’s Debate Performance
- Rico Lewis Shines as England Defeats Finland at Wembley
- Emerging High School Football Talents in Georgia
- MSNBC Expands Fan Engagement Through Live Events
- Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $800 Million
- Governor Tim Walz’s Education Policies Under Scrutiny
- Canada and Mexico Play to a Scoreless Draw in Intense Friendly Match
- Viktor Orbán Expected to Address European Parliament Amid Controversy
- Accessing Later-Term Abortions: A Look Inside the Boulder Abortion Clinic