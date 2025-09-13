News
Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $381 Million Ahead of Friday Drawing
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $381 million for the drawing scheduled for Friday, September 12, 2025. If a player matches all six numbers, they will have the option of receiving a one-time cash payment of $175 million.
The winning numbers from the latest drawing are 17, 18, 21, 42, 64, with a Mega Ball of 7.
The jackpot increased after no one won during the last drawing on September 9. The most recent Mega Millions winner came from Virginia on June 27, taking home a $348 million jackpot.
Players can purchase tickets until 10 p.m. on the night of the drawing in New York. In New Jersey and Connecticut, the cutoff is 10:45 p.m. As of now, Mega Millions tickets are priced at $5, which includes a built-in multiplier that can increase non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times.
For those who may not favor picking their own numbers, the Quick Pick option allows the computer to generate random numbers. Several states also offer online ticket purchases through various platforms.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately 1 in 290 million. Winners have two payout options: an annuity that pays out over time or a cash option that provides an immediate lump sum.
