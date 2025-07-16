Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Reaches Estimated $90 Million for Tuesday Drawing

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Mega Millions lottery jackpot stands at an estimated $90 million for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Players have the option to take a cash payout of $39.9 million, according to the Mega Millions organization.

The jackpot has grown after no tickets matched all six numbers in the last drawing held on July 11, when the winning numbers were 6, 10, 24, 35, 43, and Mega Ball 1.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. A single ticket costs $5, which now includes a multiplier that increases non-jackpot prize amounts by as much as 10 times.

To play, participants must select five numbers from a pool of 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 24 for the Mega Ball. For those who prefer, a “Quick Pick” option allows a computer to randomly generate numbers.

The lottery is open to anyone 18 years or older, regardless of state residency. Tickets are available for purchase in-person at various retailers such as gas stations and grocery stores. Additionally, online sales are available in states like New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

The current cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot but allows winners to claim their prizes immediately as a one-time lump sum.

While Mega Millions offers substantial rewards, the odds of winning the jackpot remain steep, at approximately 1 in 290 million. For those interested in smaller prizes, matching just the Mega Ball can result in winnings of at least $10.

The deadline for ticket purchases varies by state, with some deadlines occurring up to two hours before the drawing. For those using certain third-party apps, such as Jackpocket, the deadline can be as early as 9:15 p.m. for the 11 p.m. draw.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on June 27, when a player from Virginia took home $348 million. Since then, the anticipation for the next winner has intensified, with players across the country hopeful that they might strike it rich.