No Mega Millions Winners in Latest Drawing; Jackpot Rises to $302 Million

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Mega Millions lottery held its latest drawing on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, revealing numbers that resulted in no winners for the Grand Prize. The estimated jackpot for this round was a staggering $302 million.

No one took home the Grand Prize, and there were no million-dollar winners in this drawing. The last time the Mega Millions featured at least one Grand Prize winner was on June 27, 2025, which boasted an estimated $348 million jackpot.

The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for this Friday, September 5, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Lottery enthusiasts will be hoping for a change in fortune with rising figures.

It is important to note that these results are unofficial. Players are encouraged to check with the official lottery sources in their respective states to confirm winning numbers.