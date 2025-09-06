News
No Mega Millions Winners in Latest Drawing; Jackpot Rises to $302 Million
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Mega Millions lottery held its latest drawing on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, revealing numbers that resulted in no winners for the Grand Prize. The estimated jackpot for this round was a staggering $302 million.
No one took home the Grand Prize, and there were no million-dollar winners in this drawing. The last time the Mega Millions featured at least one Grand Prize winner was on June 27, 2025, which boasted an estimated $348 million jackpot.
The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for this Friday, September 5, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Lottery enthusiasts will be hoping for a change in fortune with rising figures.
It is important to note that these results are unofficial. Players are encouraged to check with the official lottery sources in their respective states to confirm winning numbers.
Recent Posts
- King Charles Honors Late Duchess at Braemar Gathering
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles