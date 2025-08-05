Megan Fox Reflects on Romantic History in New Poetry Book

LOS ANGELES, CA — Megan Fox, actress and writer, has opened up about her intense romantic history in a recent promotion for her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, released in 2023. She revealed that her relationships often inspire her writing, but some past partners are too painful to name.

In an interview, Fox admitted, “This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir. But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships.” She continued, stating, “I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy with… horrific people. And also very famous—very famous—people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”

Fox’s dating history includes a mix of known figures and personal connections. She dated her high school boyfriend, Ben Leahy, for three years before her rise to fame. Reflecting on their relationship, she said, “I loved him. He was very sweet and wonderful, really tall and big with a perfect body, and he was a badass. I was totally drawn to him.”

In 2004, Fox was linked to actor David Gallagher after they starred in Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Their romance lasted about a year. Later, she became involved with her Transformers co-star, Shia LaBeouf, although their relationship was brief. In a past interview, LaBeouf expressed that working with Fox created a unique bond: “You’re on the set for six months with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you.”

Despite her tumultuous relationships, Fox’s most notable connection has been with actor Brian Austin Green. The couple first met on the set of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith. Fox recalled, “I liked him right away… I remember literal electricity shooting through me and out from every direction. It was like magic.” They married in 2010, and despite separating in 2015, they share three children together. In a 2018 interview, Green reflected on their relationship: “Some people look at divorce as a disappointment, and it’s not… We have three amazing kids.”

Fox’s romantic life took a new turn when she met musician Machine Gun Kelly in 2020. Describing their connection, Fox stated, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame.” The two got engaged in 2022, but after several ups and downs, Fox has recently acknowledged their relationship struggles. In March 2024, she confirmed they called off their engagement but reiterated a deep bond: “He is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul.'”

Fox’s dating adventures have been filled with love, heartbreak, and everything in between—a theme she continues to explore through her poetry.