Entertainment
Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
Nashville, TN – Songwriting icon Diane Warren and country star Megan Moroney came together Tuesday night, September 2, at Anzie Blue for a special event titled “Nashville Welcomes Diane Warren: In Conversation with Megan Moroney.” The event was moderated by Leslie Fram, co-founder of FEMco.
This gathering gave attendees a close look at Warren’s storied career and Moroney’s ascent in the music industry. The duo emphasized the necessity of authenticity in music, discussing how they maintain their true selves amid challenges.
Moroney shared her experiences of finding her footing in Nashville while staying true to her musical roots. Warren, an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, opened up about the determination that has fueled her successful decades-long career and her love for songwriting.
The event attracted a full house at Anzie Blue, which holds a capacity of 250. Attendees not only enjoyed the insight but also contributed to a noble cause, as part of the proceeds went to support local animal rescues through Miranda Lambert‘s MuttNation Foundation.
Sponsorship for the program came from Middle Tennessee State University’s Scott Borchetta College of Media & Entertainment.
Recent Posts
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown
- Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
- Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs
- Olivia Culpo Posts Adorable Photo of Baby Colette in Matching Diapers
- Sporting Kansas City Hosts Austin FC in Key Playoff Clash
- Chase Elliott Faces Challenges in Cook Out Southern 500