Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event

Nashville, TN – Songwriting icon Diane Warren and country star Megan Moroney came together Tuesday night, September 2, at Anzie Blue for a special event titled “Nashville Welcomes Diane Warren: In Conversation with Megan Moroney.” The event was moderated by Leslie Fram, co-founder of FEMco.

This gathering gave attendees a close look at Warren’s storied career and Moroney’s ascent in the music industry. The duo emphasized the necessity of authenticity in music, discussing how they maintain their true selves amid challenges.

Moroney shared her experiences of finding her footing in Nashville while staying true to her musical roots. Warren, an inductee of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, opened up about the determination that has fueled her successful decades-long career and her love for songwriting.

The event attracted a full house at Anzie Blue, which holds a capacity of 250. Attendees not only enjoyed the insight but also contributed to a noble cause, as part of the proceeds went to support local animal rescues through Miranda Lambert‘s MuttNation Foundation.

Sponsorship for the program came from Middle Tennessee State University’s Scott Borchetta College of Media & Entertainment.