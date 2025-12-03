Entertainment
Megan Moroney Teases 2026 Tour with Mysterious Gift Boxes
Nashville, TN — Megan Moroney has teased a North America tour for her upcoming album, Cloud 9, set to release on February 20, 2026.
This week, some of Moroney’s biggest fans received gift boxes in the mail containing a jigsaw puzzle and a cryptic message from her team. Fans soon discovered that assembling the puzzles revealed coordinates that seem to correspond with potential tour dates.
The note inside each box included a link to a website that initially featured a countdown timer. When the time expired, the countdown transformed into a pink-hued map. When fans entered their puzzle’s coordinates, clouds appeared on the map, hinting at confirmed tour stops.
According to early reports, the tour may include shows in states such as Florida, Texas, Washington, California, Arizona, Georgia, and New Jersey. This strategy mirrors that used for her previous Still the Problem Tour announcement.
Moroney has famously embraced the ‘easter egg’ trend on social media, having previously dropped hints about her album title before its official announcement. Currently, the map only covers North America, but fans in other regions are hopeful for international dates.
The teaser website indicates a full tour unveiling expected tomorrow, December 4, at 10 a.m. CT. In addition to her upcoming album, Cloud 9, Moroney’s new work features previously released singles ‘6 Months Later’ and ‘Beautiful Things.’
