Entertainment
Megan Moroney Thrives on Tour with Kenny Chesney and Shares Summer Moments
Nashville, TN – Country music singer Megan Moroney is enjoying her summer tour with Kenny Chesney, making new friendships and connecting with fans. The 27-year-old star shared a series of vibrant photos on her social media, capturing both her energetic performances and lighter moments off stage.
Among the photos, Moroney posted a picture of herself in a strapless blue bikini while relaxing on a boat. Accessories like bracelets, a cross necklace, and sunglasses complemented her summer look, while her hair was styled in two French braids.
Fans took to the comments to express their admiration. One shirt, which read “Megan Moroney is my daddy,” sparked a buzz, with fans commenting, “daddy shirt for the win,” and “need the megan moroney is my daddy shirt stat.”
Moroney gained prominence in 2023 with her debut album, “Lucky,” which was followed by her sophomore effort, “Am I Okay?” just a year later. She has also been in the spotlight regarding her personal life, especially rumors of dating country superstar Morgan Wallen.
These rumors surged after the release of her hit single “Tennessee Orange,” associated with the University of Tennessee, a well-known team for Wallen. However, in a heartfelt interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Moroney clarified their relationship.
“It was never a relationship,” she stated, recalling their first meeting in 2020 through fellow artist Jon Langston. “We were friends for a long time. And now we’re friends.”
During another talk with Fox News Digital, Moroney expanded on her current dating perspective, mentioning her busy schedule and lack of emotional availability as reasons for not pursuing a romantic relationship. “I am not ready to find someone that I want to marry right now,” she explained. “So, let’s just not waste anyone’s time.”
