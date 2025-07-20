Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Relationship with Klay Thompson at Foundation Gala

NEW YORK CITY – Megan Thee Stallion made headlines Wednesday night as she debuted her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

The event, held at Gotham Hall, saw the Grammy-winning rapper and four-time NBA champion holding hands and posing for photos. Megan, born Megan Pete, expressed her joy about their romance on the red carpet, saying, “I have never dated somebody so kind. This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

The couple’s attendance confirmed earlier speculations that began to swirl when fans noticed Thompson in the background of a social media post by Megan. The pair shared several romantic photos on their Instagram accounts, including one of them kissing.

During the gala, which aims to support education, housing, health, and wellness programs for women, children, and senior citizens in honor of Megan’s late parents, she expressed pride in carrying on their legacy. “I feel like I’m carrying on a good legacy of my family name. I know [my parents are] looking down on me super proud,” she said.

Megan attended the black-tie event in a stunning black gown featuring a jeweled belt, while Thompson wore a classic tuxedo. The evening also featured other stars, including actress Taraji P. Henson, who served as one of the hosts.

The Pete & Thomas Foundation was established in 2022 as a tribute to Megan’s parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete III, aiming to effect positive change in underserved communities. As they celebrated the gala’s mission, Megan reflected on the importance of giving back, stating, “Just the fact that all these good people came out to help bless others, that’s what makes me feel really good.”

E! News reported that the couple made their relationship Instagram-official just days before the event, marking a new chapter for both stars.