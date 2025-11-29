Megan Thee Stallion Impresses Klay Thompson’s Family with Thanksgiving Dinner

DALLAS, Texas — Megan Thee Stallion showcased her cooking skills by preparing Thanksgiving dinner for her boyfriend Klay Thompson and his family on November 27, 2025. The rapper, 30, shared the cooking process on social media the next day.

In a playful voiceover, Megan said, “What’s up, y’all? It’s ya girl Megan Thee Stallion, aka Thee Hot Girl Coach,” as she stirred a pot of greens. She explained that she calls her dish ‘dressing’ instead of stuffing, emphasizing her Southern roots.

Megan also prepared turkey, narrating, “I already gave it a BBL and injected that thing up last night with all the flavor.” She expressed her nerves about cooking for Thompson’s family, saying, “I hope they love this because I got to show them that I really love their son!”

She confidently proclaimed her expertise in barbecue baked beans, stating, “Ain’t nobody seeing me on barbecue baked beans. If you wanna have a conversation, let me know because I’m sure I will win.”

Once the meal was ready, Megan documented her preparations, including her hair and makeup, as she transported the food to the Thompson household.

Klay Thompson’s father, Mychal, praised the meal, saying it was a “10 out of 10.” He remarked, “I could have easily owned my own restaurant, but I didn’t want to record him saying it because I was trying to be respectful.”

Mychal Thompson, 70, noted that “all Black women are good cooks,” reflecting the family’s pride in their culinary traditions. Klay, who made his red carpet debut with Megan at the Inaugural Gala in July 2025, fixed his plate while joking about wanting her to stop talking so he could eat.

The video concluded with a beautifully set dinner table and Klay relishing the meal, marking a successful Thanksgiving gathering for the couple and their families.