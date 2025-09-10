Megan Thee Stallion Sues Adin Ross Over Tory Lanez Comments

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has filed a defamation lawsuit against popular streamer Adin Ross. The lawsuit stems from Ross’s comments regarding the 2020 shooting incident involving rapper Tory Lanez.

The legal action comes after Ross was allegedly served during a livestream in a highly unconventional manner. He described the experience, stating that a mariachi band was sent to his home to deliver the legal papers. According to Ross, the band was part of a strategy to draw him outside so he could be formally served with the lawsuit.

The rapper’s legal team claims that Ross has shared harmful misinformation about the incident, which they argue has contributed to further harassment against her. Although Megan Thee Stallion has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, her representatives maintain that Ross’s comments are defamatory.

During his livestream with commentator DJ Akademiks, Ross showcased what he claims is video footage of the mariachi band outside his residence. He initially thought the event was a prank, but later learned it was a legal tactic intended to pressure him into responding. Ross described the unusual delivery method as a deliberate maneuver by Stallion’s team.

Akademiks, who has also been subpoenaed in relation to the case, noted that neither he nor Ross are being sued, but rather, they are potential witnesses. The two discussed the legality and ethics of such tactics, with Akademiks criticizing the approach, labelling it as harassment rather than a legitimate legal strategy.

Ross stated that he plans to consult his lawyer about the deposition and has even suggested the possibility of livestreaming the legal proceedings, although it’s unclear if that will be permitted. The incident has sparked lively discussions on social media, with many questioning the authenticity of Ross’s claims and even generating memes based on the outrageous nature of the story.

As of now, neither Megan Thee Stallion nor Roc Nation, which represents her, has provided an official response to Ross’s assertions. The ongoing legal saga revolves around the fallout of Tory Lanez’s conviction for shooting Stallion, which has kept the incident in the spotlight.