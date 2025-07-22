Megan Stalter Stuns With Outrageous Fashion on Late Show

NEW YORK, NY — Megan Stalter, the star of Lena Dunham‘s new Netflix series “Too Much,” showcased her vibrant personality and unique fashion sense during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” earlier this week. Stalter arrived wearing a striking honey blonde wig and a custom shirt boldly proclaiming her as “the prettiest girl in America.”

The comedian, who rose to fame through TikTok and stand-up in Chicago, already made a name for herself with her breakout role in HBO‘s “Hacks”. In her latest project, Stalter plays Jessica, a character reflecting her comedic style in Dunham’s highly anticipated series.

On the Colbert show, Stalter’s playful presence was unmissable. She flaunted her outfit while playfully engaging with the host, even joking about the contents of her stylish Prada Cleo bag. “You never know how many tampons might be in there if I’m on my big period!” she quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

Her character in “Too Much” shares a similar outrageous approach to fashion, with bold outfits that illustrate her discomfort fitting into the reserved culture of London. Costume designer Arielle Cooper-Lethem’s choices for Jessica emphasize her quirks, with flamboyant color schemes and imaginative styles that make her stand out.

Stalter’s stylist, Kat Typaldos, is known for pushing creative boundaries. Typaldos noted that they drew inspiration from Cooper-Lethem’s work while curating Stalter’s promotional outfits, which have enchanted fans and critics alike.

During her press appearances, Stalter has consistently made bold statements with her fashion choices. From a princess-like ensemble on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to whimsical outfits at award shows, she embraces the fun in fashion. Recently, for the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, she wore a dress made entirely of Diet Coke boxes, accessorized with a matching can.

As she promotes her new role, Stalter proves that fashion and humor can coexist, embracing an exaggerated style that leaves a memorable impression. Her unique aesthetic not only entertains but also motivates fans to share in the fun.