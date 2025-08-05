Entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Family Surf Day in California
Carpinteria, California — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took a break from royal life on August 1, 2025, to enjoy a sunny day at Santa Claus Beach with their children.
The couple was spotted engaging in family activities, including their son Archie’s surfing lessons. Photos shared on social media captured Archie practicing his skills in the waves, a passion he seems to have inherited from his father. Harry, known for his love of surfing, has openly shared his excitement for teaching his son.
Fans first noticed Archie’s budding surfing talent earlier this year when professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer posted images of him riding the waves. Many royal admirers couldn’t help but remember Harry’s own surfing past, reminiscing about his carefree days catching waves.
Meghan, who has been candid about the joys and challenges of motherhood, spoke previously about the “learning curve” in raising her children. “There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name,” she said in an interview. “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out.”
The couple married in May 2018 and now have two children: Prince Archie, born in May 2019, and Princess Lilibet Diana, born in June 2021.
With a backdrop of family fun and personal growth, this beach day highlights a rare moment of normalcy for the couple amid ongoing public scrutiny.
