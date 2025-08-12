Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Extend Netflix Deal with New Projects

Los Angeles, CA — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have renewed their partnership with Netflix, although under less favorable terms compared to their original deal. Announced on Monday, the new agreement now operates as a ‘first look deal,’ which gives Netflix the option to approve or reject projects before they can be pitched elsewhere.

The couple’s initial deal was reportedly worth around $100 million, but sources suggest their new terms are far less lucrative. ‘They have shot the golden goose of 2020 — more of a ‘we’ll call you’ than ‘here’s the chequebook’,’ an insider said.

In a statement, Markle expressed pride in continuing their work with Netflix. ‘My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content that resonates globally,’ she said. The couple’s production company plans to roll out several new projects soon.

Among these is ‘With Love, Meghan,’ which premiered on Netflix in March and will return for a second season this December. This holiday special will showcase Markle hosting friends and family as they engage in festive activities.

Additionally, Archewell Productions is developing a documentary about an orphanage in Uganda called ‘Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.’ This project aims to highlight the resilience of children in a region impacted by the HIV/AIDS crisis. The documentary promises to unveil a vibrant community that transforms hardship into joy.

Moreover, the royal couple is adapting Carley Fortune‘s bestselling novel, ‘Meet Me At The Lake,’ for Netflix. This romantic drama will chronicle a love story that spans a decade, marked by a chance meeting and a broken promise.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, remarked, ‘Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere.’ The pair’s previous documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan,’ received 23 million views within its first four days, solidifying their presence on the streaming platform.

Despite the challenges faced with subsequent projects, Markle and Harry remain committed to their partnership with Netflix, rolling out content that reflects their vision.