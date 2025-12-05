Meghan McCain Responds to Weight Comments on Tucker Carlson’s Podcast

New York, NY — Meghan McCain spoke out on December 4 after conservative commentator Tucker Carlson‘s podcast featured Milo Yiannopoulos, who made derogatory remarks about her weight.

McCain, 41, shared her reaction on social media, stating, “Yes, I am very fat, I’m almost 9 months pregnant with my third child. I am also very happy.” She criticized the comments made during the podcast, calling it a display of unchristian behavior.

Yiannopoulos, 41, appeared on Carlson’s show on December 3, where he referred to McCain as not just “fat” but went further in his remarks. “He even bred the fat best friend. Is there a more ostentatious fat hag in America than Meghan McCain?” Yiannopoulos asked. Carlson remained silent during this exchange.

McCain responded to the vitriol, saying, “I don’t care how many times Tucker talks about being a Christian, that is not Christian behavior.” She pointed to the larger issue of meanness towards women and its impact on political support from female voters.

“Don’t feel bad for me. People have been calling me fat since I started in media at age 22. It is old, lazy, tired,” she expressed. McCain added a broader commentary on the brutal nature of public discourse, observing that she can’t understand “what life is like for anyone who does” such things.

In June, PEOPLE reported that McCain and her husband, Ben Domenech, are expecting their third child. She has previously spoken out against other conservative figures, addressing issues of accountability and decency in public discussions.

McCain has made headlines before for her outspoken views and criticized the normalization of negative talk surrounding sensitive topics. She highlighted the need for compassion and integrity in conversations, particularly in the media.