Meghan Rafferty Joins Versant as Vice President of News Standards

NEW YORK, NY — Meghan Rafferty, the executive producer of NBC Nightly News, is set to join Versant as its vice president of news standards. Rafferty will begin her new role in early September, following nearly four years as a key figure behind the news desk.

Rafferty’s move comes as Versant prepares for a significant corporate transition, spinning off from NBCUniversal and taking many NBC employees with it. She is stepping into her new position at a time when the company is actively reshaping its operations.

In her role at Versant, Rafferty will be tasked with setting and maintaining journalistic standards at MSNBC and CNBC. Brian Carovillano, SVP of standards and editorial partnerships for news, announced her hiring in an internal memo, stating, “She will help lead our News Standards Team and guide newsrooms to ensure the work is fair, accurate, and transparent.”

Rafferty has been with NBC Nightly News since 2017, where she initially served as a senior producer. She was appointed as executive producer in 2021, during which time the program received several prestigious awards, including a News and Documentary Emmy for an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden.

Ben Mayer will serve as interim executive producer for NBC Nightly News until a permanent replacement is announced. As Rafferty transitions to Versant, the new company has been strengthening its team, hiring over a dozen journalists and planning for upcoming staffing needs. This reshaping is indicative of broader changes expected as MSNBC and CNBC fully separate from NBC News.

Rafferty’s career includes a decade-long tenure at CNN, where she produced notable interviews for Wolf Blitzer and Christiane Amanpour. Her extensive experience and accolades suggest that she is well-prepared to navigate the challenges ahead at Versant.